Icy for many overnight with rain for northern areas

Tonight: Generally fairly cloudy across the west, with patchy rain and less cold than recent nights. Some frost again further to the east, and a risk of freezing fog by dawn.

Sunday: Frost and fog will slowly lift, then dry and bright for a time. Occasionally heavy rain in the northwest will move southeast, along with milder, but windier conditions.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Turning milder for all parts, though with a good deal of cloud. Fog will likely affect western hills and perhaps develop overnight across parts of the south.