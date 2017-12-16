Matt Damon slammed for saying the sexual assault scandal reveals a 'culture of outrage'

Matt Damon has been heavily criticised after suggesting that the sexual misconduct scandal in Hollywood reveals a "culture of outrage" that has gone too far.

The leading actor said no one is perfect and not all the men who have been accused should be painted with the same brush.

"We live in this culture of outrage and injury, that we're going to have to correct enough to kind of go, 'Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect'," he told Popcorn With Peter Travers, on ABC News.

He said it was "great" that women were sharing stories that had been hidden for so long and he believed the "rotten apples are getting weeded out".

But he said: "I do believe that there's a spectrum of behaviour and we're going to have to figure, you know, there's a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation.

"Both of those behaviours need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated."

British actress Minnie Driver, 47, who once dated Damon and appeared alongside him in Good Will Hunting, was among a host of high-profile women to hit back at his remarks.