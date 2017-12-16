Police investigate 'suspicious' deaths of Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman and wife

Police are investigating the deaths of a Toronto billionaire and philanthropist and his wife who were found dead in their mansion.

Const. David Hopkinson said police were treating the deaths of Barry Sherman and his wife Honey as suspicious, but were not currently being investigated as murder.

He said police were called to the Shermans' home in north Toronto just before noon on Friday in response to a "medical complaint."

Constable Hopkinson declined to say whether the bodies showed signs of trauma and did not provide details on the time or cause of death.

Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins described the couple as "wonderful human beings".

"I am beyond words right now," Hoskins wrote in his tweet. "Incredible philanthropists, great leaders in health care. A very, very sad day."

Barry Sherman was the chairman of generic drug maker Apotex, which he founded in 1974 with two employees. It went on to become the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company.

Canadian Business magazine estimated Mr Sherman to be worth $4.77 billion Canadian (US$3.65 billion), making him the 15th richest Canadian.

Sherman has also been an active philanthropist and had also become an active fundraiser for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party in recent years.

Apotex called news of the deaths "tragic."

"All of us at Apotex are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time," the company said in a statement.