Prince Charles among thousands paying respects to Romania's King Michael

Prince Charles has joined members of royalty from across the world to pay his respects at the funeral for Romania's King Michael.

Tens of thousands of people came out to give tribute at a full state funeral for the late monarch.

Michael held the Romanian throne for two separate periods, and helped lead a coup against the country's military leadership in 1944 that resulted in the country switching side from the Nazis to the Allies.

Forced to abdicate by the new Communist regime in 1947, he moved abroad and lived for most of the rest of his life in Switzerland.

He was given a full state funeral in Bucharest after his death at age 96.

Prince Charles was among a host of European and world royalty who attended a memorial service.