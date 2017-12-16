- ITV Report
Russia rejects 'mind-boggling' claim they could cut internet cables
Russia has rejected "mind-boggling" claims that it might cut undersea internet cables running to the UK.
A statement from the Russian embassy in London slammed the "sensationalist" claims made by military and intelligence chiefs.
It suggested the accusations may have been motivated by a fear of budget cuts for the armed forces.
Robert Hannigan, the former Director of GCHQ, has told ITV News that undersea cables form a key part of the UK's infrastructure but are surprisingly vulnerable to attack.
Russia has been widely accused of spying on the UK, and some commentators have recently begun speculating that it could attempt to tamper with communications cables.
The head of the UK's military, Sir Stuart Peach, has also warned that the UK would be "immediately and potentially catastrophically" affected if the communication lines were cut.