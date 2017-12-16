Saturday weather update

Today: Most will be dry with sunny spells, after a frosty, locally icy start. A few wintry showers across northern Scotland and perhaps North Sea coasts at first. Showery rain will move from Northern Ireland in to Wales and western England.

Tonight: Generally fairly cloudy across the west, with patchy rain and less cold than recent nights. Some frost again further to the east, and a risk of freezing fog by dawn.

Sunday: Frost and fog will slowly lift, then dry and bright for a time. Occasionally heavy rain in the northwest will move southeast, along with milder, but windier conditions.