California wildfires: Residents flee Santa Barbara as blaze grows to third largest in state's history

Residents of Santa Barbara in California have fled wildfires as strong winds drive the blaze towards the city.

Parts of Santa Barbara were under mandatory evacuation, while at the city's zoo workers began putting animals into crates and kennels to prepare for a possible evacuation.

In downtown Santa Barbara, Maya Schoop-Rutten, owner of Chocolate Maya, said the city was "like a ghost town".

"Everything is shut down.

"It's very, very eerie," Ms Schoop-Rutten said.