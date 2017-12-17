Dry and settled overnight. Frost and fog forming.

A dry but cold night with light winds and clear spells across most of the UK, allowing frost patches, fog, and low cloud to develop.

A cold start to the week, then dry and bright day for many with light winds. Some cloud and rain in the northwest. Staying dry for many and turning foggy overnight, mainly southeast.

On Tuesday, again slow-clearing fog is expected, this time largely in the southeast; otherwise mild and cloudy. A north-south split will develop thereafter: milder with patchy rain in the south; colder and brighter in the north.