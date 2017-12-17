- ITV Report
-
Labour's Diane Abbott warns public sector at risk if EU migration 'collapses' after Brexit
Businesses, the NHS and schools would be in a "terrible position" if the number of "eastern European migrants" stopped post Brexit, shadow home secretary Diane Abbott has said.
Ms Abbot said that the Government should be listening to the concerns of the public sector and their fears of a "collapse" in the number of EU migrants moving to the UK.
Speaking on BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show Ms Abbott outlined that Labour's position was to have "less bureaucracy" in order to allow easy movement for EU migrants.
Asked to elaborate on shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer's call for easy movement, Ms Abbot said Labour would put in place a "fair and reasonable" system to manage migration.
She added: "It will be relatively less bureaucratic than some of the proposals the Government have made."
She added: "We will have to see how this negotiation goes. It may involve a visa system, but we have to see how these negotiations the Government's undertaking go."