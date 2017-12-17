Labour's Diane Abbott warns public sector at risk if EU migration 'collapses' after Brexit

Businesses, the NHS and schools would be in a "terrible position" if the number of "eastern European migrants" stopped post Brexit, shadow home secretary Diane Abbott has said.

Ms Abbot said that the Government should be listening to the concerns of the public sector and their fears of a "collapse" in the number of EU migrants moving to the UK.

Speaking on BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show Ms Abbott outlined that Labour's position was to have "less bureaucracy" in order to allow easy movement for EU migrants.