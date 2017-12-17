Lingering fog patches, feeling cold

A frosty start to Sunday for many with slow-clearing mist and fog in the southeast. Cloud and rain across the northwest will move southeastwards to all parts with mostly dry, sunny weather following behind. Strong winds across northern Scotland will ease.

A dry but cold night with light winds and clear spells across most of the UK, allowing frost patches, fog, and low cloud to develop.

A cold start to the week, then dry and bright day for many with light winds. Some cloud and rain in the northwest. Staying dry for many and turning foggy overnight, mainly southeast.