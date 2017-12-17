Father-of-six named among Birmingham crash victims

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia

A father-of-six was among half a dozen people killed during a multiple car pile-up in Birmingham. The night-time crash near the city centre claimed the lives of taxi driver Imtiaz Mohammed, 32, and his two passengers. Three men travelling in an Audi S3 were also killed and a fourth passenger left fighting for their life in the early hours of Saturday.

A number of vehicles were involved in the crash. Credit: PA

Ambulance services said they had treated 13 people in total. Mr Mohammed was on his last job of the night when the collision occurred, according to his brother. The taxi driver, described as a "hard-working family man", had rang his wife to say he would be heading home shortly before he died.

Mr Mohammed's father Ikhtiar told ITV News: "[My son] was a great person, a really sweet and friendly person. He always respected me and he was friends with everyone." He went on to say that his son was going to quit taxi-driving at the end of this month because of safety fears on the road. Police are still trying to piece together what caused the collision at Belgrave and Lee Bank Middleway, near Edgbaston, shortly after 1am. Authorities said Mr Mohammed's passengers had been a male and a female. The three Audi passengers who died were all thrown from their car, while the fourth victim is being treated at the city's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Paramedics said it was astonishing that a man and woman in one vehicle escaped with minor injuries despite "extensive damage" to their car. Following the crash, which left the road closed for much of the weekend, the taxi was left in a crumpled state on its side.

Crash investigators at the scene. Credit: PA

Superintendent Sean Phillips, from West Midlands Police, said it was "way too early" to speculate the cause of the crash. "It will take some time to unpick the scene and just understand exactly what's happened," he said. "It would be unfair for me to speculate at this time." He confirmed the road had been gritted at 5pm the previous evening. Asked about what speeds the vehicles were travelling and whether all of those involved were wearing seatbelts, Supt Phillips said those will be issues considered during the investigation.

Supt Phillips described the crash as a "harrowing scene" and that even police officers were being offered support. He urged witnesses with information to get in touch with police. "It will be treated as evidence and information that might help us piece together exactly what's happened," he said. West Midlands Fire Service said 40 firefighters helped in the aftermath of the "horrific" crash.

