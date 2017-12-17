Oscar winning director Steve McQueen to film Grenfell Tower tribute

Oscar winning director and artist Steve McQueen is filming an artwork as a "lasting memorial" to the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

The 12 Years A Slave director will start work on the project on Monday, The Sunday Times reports.

A website on the planned memorial said that the film would be "a straight recording of the Tower as it is now" before it is obscured by scaffolding and covering.

The film will go on display at a museum, but not for at least two years.

The June 14 fire, in Kensington, west London, claimed 71 lives and left hundreds homeless.

The memorial website said: "This is to record this moment in the community's history and make a lasting memorial to the tragedy.

"This would be done with respect to those who lost their lives and the wider community. The aim is that it lives on in the mind of the nation and the world long after the covering has gone up."

The self-funded project will not be sold or broadcast on TV.

"All filming will be from the air and by helicopter. Filming would be at a distance and all filming will be done with respect to the community and those who lost their lives," the website said.

Turner Prize-winning artist McQueen was born and raised in west London.