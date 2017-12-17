Ryanair pilots suspend planned pre-Christmas strike

Ryanair pilots have suspended a pre-Christmas one-day strike, union bosses have announced.

Impact, which represents Irish-based pilots, has agreed to meet the low-cost carrier's management on Tuesday evening ahead of the planned strike on Wednesday.

Some 117 directly-employed Ryanair pilots are involved in the dispute, making up the majority of the firm's captains in Ireland - meaning any walkout would have severely affected flights.

The dispute is about winning independent representation for pilots in the company, Impact said.