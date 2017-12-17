Sir Mo Farah named Sports Personality Of The Year

Sir Mo Farah has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The 34-year-old was the third favourite coming into evening - with heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua the bookies' tip - but finally won the award after a previous best finish of third in 2011.

Northern Irish Superbike World Champion Jonathan Rea came in second place, while Paralympian Jonnie Peacock third.

The much sought-after Team of the Year prize was won by the England Women cricket team - a fitting tribute to their superb victory at the World Cup in July, which was also marked in Sunday's show by star bowler Anya Shrubsole being among the 12 nominees for the top prize.

The Coach of the Year award was shared by Benke Blomkvist, Stephen Maguire and Christian Malcolm, who helped Great Britain's men's 4x100metres relay quartet claim gold at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Farah, who claimed a third consecutive world 10,000 metres title in London in August, was among four of the 12 nominees not present in Liverpool, which suggested he did not fancy his 33-1 odds either.