Theresa May condemns threats of violence against politicians

Theresa May has said there is "no place in our politics" for intimidation after Tory Brexit rebel MPs received death threats and abuse.

The prime minister said called for "tolerance, decency and respect" after members of her party were subjected to vicious abuse after they helped defeat the government in a key Commons vote amendment to the Brexit exit bill.

Tory rebel Anna Soubry revealed she had received messages suggesting she should be "hung in public".

They follow the publication of a report by the Committee on Standards in Public Life which said social media was "the most significant factor" driving harassment, abuse and intimidation of 2017 General Election candidates.

Mrs May said: "Threats of violence and intimidation are unacceptable and have no place in our politics. Everybody should be treated with tolerance, decency and respect."