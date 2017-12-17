Theresa May vows her Brexit plans will not be 'derailed' ahead of talks over final EU relationship

Theresa May has vowed her Brexit plans will not be "derailed" as she claims to have proven the "doubters wrong" after securing Britain a deal in the first stage of Brexit negotiations.

Writing in two Sunday newspapers, May said she was "getting on with the job" despite facing criticism from both Remain and Leave camps within her own party over the second phrase of negociations.

The Brexit "war cabinet" - a sub-committee of senior ministers chaired by Mrs May - will meet on Monday to thrash out its stance on post-Brexit trade and an "implementation period".

The EU's negotiating guidelines make clear that the bloc expects the UK to observe all of its rules - including on freedom of movement - and accept the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) during this time.

But backbench Tory Eurosceptics have said they will not accept arrangements which closely resemble continued EU membership during the transition to a new relationship.