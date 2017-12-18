- ITV Report
Ashes: England thrashed as Australia claim the urn after rain
England have suffered a humiliating innings defeat in the third Test as Australia claimed the Ashes at the first attempt.
The tourists' thrashing in Perth meant the hosts claimed their third successive victory to seal the five-match series.
Even the help of rain delays could not save Joe Root's team in what proved a desperate attempt to push for a draw.
Damp pitches had delayed the start of play by three hours but the resumption saw the familiar sight of England wickets falling as Australia's bowling attack once again dominated.
England batsman Dawid Malan passed the half-century mark on the fifth day but soon fell for 54 before the tail-enders were cheaply dismissed.
Australian wicket-keeper Tim Paine's winning catch of Chris Woakes off Pat Cummins' delivery meant Australia claimed victory by an innings and 41 runs.
The result now leaves England bidding to avoid a 5-0 series whitewash as they head to Melbourne and Sydney for the tour's final Tests.