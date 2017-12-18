Ashes: England thrashed as Australia claim the urn after rain

England have suffered defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth to surrender the Ashes. Credit: AP

England have suffered a humiliating innings defeat in the third Test as Australia claimed the Ashes at the first attempt. The tourists' thrashing in Perth meant the hosts claimed their third successive victory to seal the five-match series.

The rain clouds had offered England hope of a final day washout. Credit: AP

Even the help of rain delays could not save Joe Root's team in what proved a desperate attempt to push for a draw. Damp pitches had delayed the start of play by three hours but the resumption saw the familiar sight of England wickets falling as Australia's bowling attack once again dominated.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers on the final day as he took his innings wicket haul to five. Credit: PA