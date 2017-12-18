Ashley Jensen 'devastated' by death of husband Terence Beesley

Ugly Betty star Ashley Jensen is "devastated" after the death of her husband Terence Beesley at the age of 60, her spokeswoman has said.

Actor and writer Beesley, who appeared in the ITV drama Victoria, died at the end of November.

He married Jensen, 48, in 2007 and they have an eight-year-old son.

A representative for the Extras and Catastrophe actress said: "Ashley is devastated and respectfully asks for privacy for her, her young child and the family at this extremely sad and difficult time."

Born in London to Irish parents, Beesley's career took off in the 1980s with a string of television appearances along with parts in film and on stage.

Most recently he played Buxton in ITV's Victoria, portrayed General Benningsen in BBC One's War & Peace and appeared in the feature film London Has Fallen, all in 2016.

His representative said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm that Terence passed away at the end of November."