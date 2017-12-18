Atlanta International Airport power cut strands thousands in Xmas rush

The power cut left passengers in the dark for more than 10 hours. Credit: PA

More than 1,000 flights were grounded on Sunday when a sudden power cut brought the world’s busiest airport to a standstill. The outage struck Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at around 1pm local time, stopping all outgoing flights, while arriving planes were held at the point of departure. International flights were diverted to other airports. It took authorities at the airport in the US state of Georgia more than 10 hours to restore power after the blackout began. The outage causes passengers huge disruption just days before the Christmas travel rush. "A lot of people are arriving, and no one is going out. No one is saying anything official. We are stuck here," said Emilia Duca, 32, a Delta passenger on her way to Wisconsin from Bogota, Colombia. "It's a nightmare."

Passengers wait for the lights to come back on at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Credit: PA

According to a Georgia Power statement, a fire in an underground electrical facility may have been responsible for the outage. The cause of the fire was not known. "No personnel or passengers were in danger at any time," the statement said. No areas outside of the airport were affected by the power loss. The utility said that there are "many redundant systems in place" to ensure the power supply to the airport and that such outages at the airport "are very rare". That was little comfort to Jeff Smith, 46, of Pittsburgh, who said: "This is the worst experience I've ever had at an airport." By evening, power had been restored to at least one concourse. On its Twitter page Sunday night the airport tweeted, "Power on Concourse F is back ON! We are working with great urgency w/ @GeorgiaPower to restore power throughout rest of airport." Airport workers were distributing bottled water, and Dunkin' Donuts was giving out doughnuts. The airport later confirmed power had been restored on all of its concourses as it handed out 5,000 meals to stranded passengers.

