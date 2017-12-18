Britain First's Jayda Fransen and Paul Golding's Twitter accounts suspended

The Twitter accounts of Britain First leaders Jayda Fransen and Paul Golding have been suspended.

It comes as the social media giant launches a crackdown on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour.

Britain First claimed earlier this month that it had received hundreds of new membership applications after Donald Trump retweeted three anti-Muslim videos posted by the far-right group’s deputy leader Ms Fransen.

Leader Mr Golding also said Britain First's Facebook posts were receiving far more attention after Trump’s posts, which sparked a Transatlantic row between the White house and Downing Street.