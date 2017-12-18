- ITV Report
Britain First's Jayda Fransen and Paul Golding's Twitter accounts suspended
The Twitter accounts of Britain First leaders Jayda Fransen and Paul Golding have been suspended.
It comes as the social media giant launches a crackdown on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour.
Britain First claimed earlier this month that it had received hundreds of new membership applications after Donald Trump retweeted three anti-Muslim videos posted by the far-right group’s deputy leader Ms Fransen.
Leader Mr Golding also said Britain First's Facebook posts were receiving far more attention after Trump’s posts, which sparked a Transatlantic row between the White house and Downing Street.
At the time, Twitter's boss Jack Dorsey was forced to clarify the firm's position after it initially suggested the videos were not removed because they stoked debate.
Mr Dorsey said the site had "mistakenly pointed to the wrong reason" as to why the videos remained online, with the company adding its current media policy had not been violated.
Prime Minister Theresa May said that Mr Trump was "wrong" to retweet the videos, condemning Britain First as a "hateful organisation."
But Mr Trump hit back at Number 10, telling Mrs May to “focus” on terrorism in the UK rather than his tweets.
Twitter has been overhauling many of its policies in recent weeks following repeated criticism over how it handles abusive content.
The site posted a blog explaining the new rules "to create a safer environment for everyone".