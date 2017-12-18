Cameron House: Two people die in fire at luxury hotel

Two people have died and three others are in hospital after a fire broke out at the luxury Cameron House hotel in Scotland.

The fire ripped through the five-star hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond shortly after 6.40am on Monday.

Police Scotland said one person died at the scene while another passed away at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Three other people, two adults and a child believed to be from one family, were taken to hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

More than 200 people were evacuated from the hotel and officers said the hotel has been "extensively damaged".

Firefighters searched the building and tackled flames in the roof of the hotel from an aerial unit.

Police and fire officers are now investigating the cause of the fire.