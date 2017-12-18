- ITV Report
Cameron House: Two people die in fire at luxury hotel
Two people have died and three others are in hospital after a fire broke out at the luxury Cameron House hotel in Scotland.
The fire ripped through the five-star hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond shortly after 6.40am on Monday.
Police Scotland said one person died at the scene while another passed away at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.
Three other people, two adults and a child believed to be from one family, were taken to hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
More than 200 people were evacuated from the hotel and officers said the hotel has been "extensively damaged".
Firefighters searched the building and tackled flames in the roof of the hotel from an aerial unit.
Police and fire officers are now investigating the cause of the fire.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can now confirm two people have died following a fire at the Cameron House Hotel earlier today.
"Police were called to a report of a fire at the hotel. More than 200 guests were evacuated from the building which has been extensively damaged.
"Officers remain at the scene and are working with other emergency services to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.
"One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were taken to hospital, one to the RAH who later died. A further three people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
The hotel is a popular wedding venue and houses the Michelin starred Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond restaurant.
On its website, Cameron House said the fire was within the main building.
A message read: "We would ask all guests and customers to remain patient as we work with the emergency services to establish the extent of the damage and ascertain when we will be able to re-open."