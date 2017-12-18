Chilly with fog forming

A big improvement on yesterday with a wonderfully bright, clear crisp afternoon with low weak, winter sunshine for many before an early sunset.

Early low cloud and fog stubborn to shift from the north-west, west midlands and severn estuary.

Cloudier skies if Scotland and Northern Ireland. Western spots will stay a little milder than of later but staying colder for central and eastern areas.

Later, fog developing extensively through much of England and Wales. As temperatures fall turning frosty and icy.