Donald Trump unveils 'America First' national security strategy

Donald Trump has unveiled the new national security strategy which will put "America First".

The US President criticised previous leaders for failing to look out for the nation's citizens as he declared a new era of competition.

His strategy focuses on protecting the homeland, including building a wall on the US southern border and taking other steps on immigration. He also called for promoting American prosperity, demonstrating peace through strength and advancing American influence.

He said: "America is in the game, and America is going to win."

The US will cooperate with other countries "in a manner that always protects our national interests", he added.

But he insisted that the US "will stand up for ourselves and our country like we have never stood up before". He called for competing "with every instrument of our national power".