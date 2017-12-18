Freezing with fog developing

A freezing foggy night with ice and widespread fog forming - at it's thickest through England and Wales giving poor visibility bringing disruption for flights and on the roads into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow a slow start to the day - the sunshine to low and weak to disperse the misty low cloud and fog keeping it disappointingly grey all day in places.

Fog capping the temperatures to a few degrees above freezing making for a cold feel all day.

Across the Cornwall, Northern Ireland and Scotland, there'll be slightly milder air drawn in on the south-westerly breeze, so feeling nowhere near as chilly.