Motorist jailed after women in holdall discovered in boot

The women were found curled up in a holdall in the boot. Credit: PA

A woman has been jailed for attempting to smuggle three people hidden in the boot and foot well of her car into Britain. Wendy Thomas was stopped at the UK border controls at the Eurotunnel terminal in Coquelles, France, where officers discovered two women in a holdall and a man lying on the floor in the back covered in a quilt. Two of the stowaways were unresponsive and had to be rushed to hospital on October 9 2016. Thomas, 50, of Cardiff, South Wales, pleaded guilty to one count of assisting illegal immigration and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison at Blackfriars Crown Court on Thursday.

The man was found laying across the foot wells in the back. Credit: PA

Releasing the details of the case on Monday, the Home Office said Thomas' co-conspirators Adriano Bettoja-Allen, 37, and his wife Jeanette, 49, were also sentenced for their parts in two separate "carefully planned" attempts to smuggle people into the UK. Investigation into the case started after the arrest of Dawood Shahbeik, a British national, at St Pancras International station when he arrived on the Eurostar from Calais on October 2 2016. Shahbeik's mobile phone was found to contain text messages referring to an individual who had been transported to a house in Newport, South Wales, and a search of his luggage revealed a damaged Iranian passport and a large amount of cash, a Home Office spokeswoman said. Thomas' arrest happened a week after Shahbeik's and text messages on both their phones showed they had been in regular contact with Bettoja-Allen, of Newport.

Wendy Thomas and Adriano Bettoja-Allen. Credit: PA

David Fairclough, assistant director from Immigration Enforcement's Criminal and Financial Investigation (CFI) team, said: "Adriano Bettoja-Allen was revealed by our investigations to be the common link between what initially appeared to be unconnected incidents. "Our investigations showed that far from being opportunistic attempts to undermine the UK's border controls, the offences had been carefully planned. "The fact that two women ended up in hospital demonstrates the dangerous lengths people smugglers will go to."

The toy was found on top of the two women in the boot. Credit: PA