Murdered refugee let down by 'institutional racism' of Avon & Somerset Police and Bristol City Council

Video report by ITV News Reporter Nick Wallis

A disabled refugee murdered by a vigilante was "failed" because of "discriminatory behaviour and institutional racism" within Avon & Somerset Police and Bristol City Council, a report has found. Bijan Ebrahimi, 44, was beaten to death and his body torched in 2013 despite repeatedly reporting that he was being targeted for racist abuse. Mr Ebrahimi was treated with "contempt" by police officers, while authorities "repeatedly sided with his abusers", according to the Safer Bristol Executive Board. Many of the Iranian national's 85 calls to the force between 2007 and 2013 were labelled "dishonest" by officers and resulted in little action. The report found a "collective failure" on the part of both the police and council. Neighbour Lee James was jailed for life for Mr Ebrahimi's murder in July 2013. In 2016, a police officer and community support officer were also jailed for their conduct over the case, while two other Pcs were sacked.

Lee James confronted and killed Mr Ebrahimi. Credit: PA

In 73 of the refugee's calls to police, Mr Ebrahimi reported incidents including racial abuse, criminal damage and threats to kill. During many of the calls he remained polite and persistent. But on dozens of occasions police did not record the claims or record them as crimes. James eventually attacked and killed Mr Ebrahimi after wrongly believing he had been filming his children. Monday's report found that the council and police had collectively failed to provide the 44-year-old with "an appropriate and professional service". The more Mr Ebrahimi pleaded with police, the more "ingrained" the pattern of siding with his abusers became, it said.

Manisha Moores (r) - Mr Ebrahimi's sister. Credit: PA

The report stated: "There is evidence that Mr Ebrahimi was repeatedly targeted for racist abuse and victimisation by some members of the public, that this was repeatedly reported to Avon and Somerset Constabulary and Bristol City Council and that representatives of both organisations repeatedly sided with his abusers." It continued: "His complaints resulted in little action. "Some allegations and counter-allegations against Mr Ebrahimi seemed to be accepted on the basis that some were corroborated by others but without objective investigation or consideration that this might be collusion between perpetrators rather than genuine corroboration. "As an Iranian man living in this environment, Mr Ebrahimi was disadvantaged by the inappropriate responses by Avon and Somerset Constabulary and Bristol City Council to his racist victimisation. "Representatives of those organisations displayed a distinct lack of understanding of his plight and, accordingly, unwitting prejudice against him. "More account should have been taken by Avon and Somerset Constabulary and Bristol City Council o fMr Ebrahimi’s isolation and vulnerability as an Iranian man in these circumstances."

PCSO Andrew Passmore (l) and Pc Kevin Duffy (r) were jailed. Credit: PA