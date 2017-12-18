- ITV Report
-
Pensioner, 84, chases knife-wielding burglar from his home
An 84-year-old shocked a knife-wielding burglar by chasing him from his home in the middle of the night.
The pensioner refused to hand over cash after the intruder broke into his Gateshead house on Sunday.
Despite suffering serious hand injuries, the victim managed to pursue the suspect - thought to be a young man - until he fled the property.
Northumbria Police have now appealed for information to trace the perpetrator.
Police said the burglar broke into the victim's home in Lobley Hill at around 9.20pm.
"A man entered the rear of the address and approached the occupant, an 84-year-old man, inside the house and made threats with a knife," a police spokesperson said.
"The victim refused to hand over any money and chased the offender out of the house where the offender made off down a back path leading under the A1.
"The victim sustained injuries to his hand during the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment."
The offender was described as being around 5ft 9in tall, white, of medium build and with black crew-cut hair and stubble.
He was "young in age" and wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes on the arms and a hood, police said.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 994 17/12/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.