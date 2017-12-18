Pensioner, 84, chases knife-wielding burglar from his home

An 84-year-old shocked a knife-wielding burglar by chasing him from his home in the middle of the night.

The pensioner refused to hand over cash after the intruder broke into his Gateshead house on Sunday.

Despite suffering serious hand injuries, the victim managed to pursue the suspect - thought to be a young man - until he fled the property.

Northumbria Police have now appealed for information to trace the perpetrator.