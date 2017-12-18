Theresa May insists UK can have a 'bespoke' Brexit trade deal after EU says she can't 'cherry-pick'

Theresa May has insisted that the UK can have a "bespoke" trade agreement with the EU after the bloc's main negotiator said there was "no way" they would allow it.

The Prime Minister hit back after Michel Barnier said the UK would not be allowed to "cherry-pick" from elements of various deals offered to other countries as both parties prepare to begin Brexit trade talks.

"Today one of the senior members of the negotiating team has it made very clear that the United Kingdom can indeed have its own, if you like, bespoke agreement in terms of trade relationship with the European Union for the future," Mrs May told MPs during an update the the House of Commons.

"If anybody cares to thinks about it every trade agreement is actually a bespoke agreement between the parties concerns....That will certainly be what we are looking for in our negotiations with the EU."

Mrs May gave the update to MPs after meeting with her Brexit "war cabinet" - a sub-committee of senior ministers - as they worked to thrash out a stance on post-Brexit trade and an "implementation period".