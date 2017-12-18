Twitter to enforce new rules on abuse, hateful conduct and violence and physical harm

The social site has been overhauling many of its policies in recent weeks following repeated criticism over how it handles abusive content. Credit: PA

Twitter will start to enforce new rules on Monday as the micro-blogging site aims to curb hateful content. The guidelines were revealed in November and cover abuse, hateful conduct as well as violence and physical harm.

What are included in the new rules?

A new rule regarding violence will also take into account activity offline.

It will forbid users from affiliating with organisations that promote violence against civilians either either on or off Twitter.

The use of "hateful images or symbols" in user profiles or biographies is prohibited.

Breach of any of the new rules can lead to permanent account suspension.

What issues have caused controversy?

Last month the site paused its verification process, as well as removing verified 'blue tick' badges from right wing figures, including former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson. This came after it was criticised for verifying the account of Jason Kessler, a prominent alt-right figure in the US who organised a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.