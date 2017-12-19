114,000 tonnes worth of plastic packaging to end up in bin this Christmas

Plastic packaging weighing more than the equivalent of 3.3 million emperor penguins will be thrown away this Christmas, campaigners have warned.

Some 114,000 tonnes of plastic packaging will end up in the bin - and not recycled - over the festive period, according to Wildlife and Countryside Link, a coalition of animal welfare and environmental charities.

To put that in perspective, the Royal Navy's new £3.1 billion aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth weighs 65,000 tonnes.

In addition, the charities estimate about 88 square kilometres (34 square miles) of wrapping paper will be used this year, and the UK will also go through 300,000 tonnes of card packaging this Christmas.

The charities, which include Friends of the Earth, the RSPCA, the National Trust and the Wildlife Trusts, are raising the issue of plastic waste in particular, as it degrades slowly and is causing damage to oceans and marine wildlife.

The damage being done to the world's oceans by plastic was highlighted in the BBC's flagship nature series Blue Planet II.

Businesses should slash wasteful packaging, while governments across the UK must commit to a raft of strong measures to tackle plastic waste in the New Year, the groups have urged.

And the public can do their bit for the environment by recycling as much plastic, glass, paper, card, metal, foil and wood this Christmas as they can, they said.