A frost free night for many of us

A frost free night for many but as temperatures drop close to freezing across remote spots of East Anglia, the East Midlands and south-east, there will be a slight frost in these places with some mist and fog patches.

Cloudy skies tomorrow with some patchy rain sliding through western Scotland, Northern Ireland, north-west England and north Wales, not amounting to much. Dry elsewhere and milder than of late with double figures for the west and north.