Catalans head to the polls after months of turmoil following independence bid

Supporters of ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont wave independence flags during the electoral campaign. Credit: AP

No Catalan nativity scene is complete without the rather incongruous addition of the caganer - a little figure going to the toilet just behind the baby Jesus. To Catalans, this little man going about his business is deemed to bring good luck and prove that however significant the situation there are some parts of life that go on as normal. In recent years the traditional caganer, a red capped peasant, has evolved and the Christmas markets are full of figurines depicting politicians as caganers. It's seen as a way to bring them down to size. But bringing politicians down to size has taken a rather darker turn this year and after months of turmoil Catalans are heading to the polls.

Caganers depicting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont. Credit: ITV News

It's an election called by the Spanish Government after the previous administration declared independence leading to its ousting from power, the dissolution of the Catalan parliament and imposition of direct rule from Madrid. As elections go these are unorthodox and unprecedented in Western Europe. The Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy is branding them a way to bring normality back but there's not a lot of normal going on. For a start the former president Carles Puigdemont is campaigning from Brussels where he fled with an arrest warrant hanging over him. The vice president and other candidates are campaigning from prison where they are facing rebellion and sedition charges. And when it comes to the issues well there is only one being debated - where does each party stand on independence.

Caganer sellers might have a bumper Christmas this year. Credit: ITV News