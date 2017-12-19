Arthur Collins sentenced to total of 25 years for London nightclub acid attack

Arthur Collins, the former boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, has been sentenced to a total of 25 years after carrying out an acid attack in a London nightclub.

After being convicted of five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, and nine counts of actual bodily harm against 14 people in November, the 25-year-old from Hertfordshire was jailed for 20 years on Tuesday, and will serve a further five years on licence.

Sentencing Collins at Wood Green Crown Court, Judge Noel Lucas described it as "a deliberate and calculated attack".

The father of The Only Way Is Essex star's newborn daughter, hurled acid over a crowd at the Mangle E8 in Dalston, east London, on 17 April.

Collins admitted throwing the bottle of fluid over clubbers but claimed he did not know it was acid.

He said he thought the liquid was a date rape drug, which he had snatched from two men after overhearing them planning to spike a girl's drink.

Collins was convicted at Wood Green Crown Court on November 13.