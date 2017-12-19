Brexit: EU says no special deal for UK's financial services industry

The EU has dashed the government's hopes of carving out a special arrangement to allow City firms to trade freely in the EU if Britain leaves the single market.

Michel Barnier, the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, said he was not open to a free trade agreement including financial services.

"There is no place (for financial services)," he said. "There is not a single trade agreement that is open to financial services. It doesn't exist."

Describing the position as a result of "the red lines that the British have chosen themselves", he stated: "In leaving the single market, they lose the financial services passport."

Barnier's warning came on the eve of the first full Cabinet discussion of the "end state" which the UK is aiming for in upcoming negotiations on Britain's future relationship with the EU.

He said that the UK must follow all EU rules during the expected two-year transition period following the official date of Brexit in March 2019 - including laws introduced during that time with no British input into decisions.

And while Britain can negotiate trade deals with other countries during the transition, they cannot enter into force until the period is over, probably in 2021.

Barnier said he believed that a UK/EU free trade deal could be agreed within the two-year transition, but said it would have to be ratified by more than 35 national and regional parliaments across the EU27, each of which holds a veto.

He also insisted that the UK must accept the "complete architecture" of the EU - including the role of the European Court of Justice, free movement of people and the CFP - during the transition, saying: "It will be essentially the economic status quo."