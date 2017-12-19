- ITV Report
'Creepy' talking Donald Trump robot is mocked for looking more like Hillary Clinton
Disney has unveiled a talking Donald Trump robot at its Hall of President exhibition in Florida - and the feedback has not been kind.
The "creepy" figure has drawn widespread mockery from Twitter users.
Many argued that the figure looks nothing like the 45th President...but it does bear more than a passing resemblance his rival Hillary Clinton.
Others thought they saw the face of actor Jon Voight peering out from underneath Trump's distinctive quiff.
The figure joins those of every other US leader in the Walt Disney World park in Florida.
Mr Trump's figure made his debut at the park on Monday.
The President recorded his speech for the figure earlier this year, according to the Orlando Sentinel newspaper.
“Above all, to be American is to be an optimist — to believe that we can always do better — and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us,” he tells visitors.