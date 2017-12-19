North Korea blamed by US for massive WannaCry cyber attack

The US has publicly blamed North Korea for the WannaCry cyber attack which hit the NHS and networks around the world earlier this year.

Tom Bossert, President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, said the country was "directly responsible" for the ransomware that was "widespread and cost billions."

Bossert was writing in the Wall Street Journal as Trump unveiled a new US national security strategy, which includes strengthening the country's cyber defence capabilities.

"After careful investigation, the US today publicly attributes the massive WannaCry cyber attack to North Korea," the adviser wrote.

Home Office minister Ben Wallace said in October the UK Government believed "strongly" that North Korea was behind the cyber attack.