HMS Queen Elizabeth, Royal Navy's latest aircraft carrier, suffers a leak

The Royal Navy’s latest aircraft carrier, the £3.1 billion HMS Queen Elizabeth, has sprung a leak.

Engineers discovered an issue with the shaft seal on board the warship, which was only accepted into the Royal Navy fleet by The Queen earlier this month.

At 280m long and with an estimated half-a-century working life, the behemoth is the biggest and most powerful ever built by the UK.

It is understood the vessel, which weighs 65,000 tonnes and has a top speed in excess of 25 knots, has been leaking for some time.