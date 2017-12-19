Matt Damon slammed again over harassment comments

Matt Damon has been criticised for saying men who are not sexual predators are not being talked about enough in the wake of the Hollywood sexual abuse scandal.

The actor has already been under fire for his comments on the issue.

Last week he was condemned for saying only 1% of men in the industry are those who have been accused of misconduct, adding there is a "spectrum of behaviour" in assault cases.

He told ABC news: "There’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”