Heartfelt tributes paid to couple killed in Birmingham horror crash

Loving tributes have been paid to a couple killed when their taxi was struck in the weekend's horrific multi-car crash in Birmingham that left six dead.

Mum-of-two Lucy Davis, a 43-year-old sign language interpreter, and her boyfriend Lee Jenkins, a 42-year-old clinical scientist, were being driven home by father-of-six Imtiaz Mohammed after an evening with friends.

All three were killed when an Audi ploughed into the black cab in the early hours of Sunday in the city centre.

Ms Davis's sister Alison Worth spoke of the family's "almost unbearable" pain as she paid tribute to a couple who were "happy ... great together and had so many plans."

In a Facebook posting alongside a number of photographs, Ms Worth wrote: "As some of you already know it was my beautiful kind lovely sister Lucy who died in the taxi on Saturday night when she and her boyfriend Lee had ended a lovely day and evening out with friends.