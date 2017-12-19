- ITV Report
Heartfelt tributes paid to couple killed in Birmingham horror crash
Loving tributes have been paid to a couple killed when their taxi was struck in the weekend's horrific multi-car crash in Birmingham that left six dead.
Mum-of-two Lucy Davis, a 43-year-old sign language interpreter, and her boyfriend Lee Jenkins, a 42-year-old clinical scientist, were being driven home by father-of-six Imtiaz Mohammed after an evening with friends.
All three were killed when an Audi ploughed into the black cab in the early hours of Sunday in the city centre.
Ms Davis's sister Alison Worth spoke of the family's "almost unbearable" pain as she paid tribute to a couple who were "happy ... great together and had so many plans."
In a Facebook posting alongside a number of photographs, Ms Worth wrote: "As some of you already know it was my beautiful kind lovely sister Lucy who died in the taxi on Saturday night when she and her boyfriend Lee had ended a lovely day and evening out with friends.
"Life is cruel. The pain we are enduring is almost unbearable.
"Please people always be kind, as you just never know what will happen next. They were in a taxi as they wouldn't think of driving. They were wearing seatbelts as Lulu wouldn't get in a car if the seatbelts didn't work.
"They were happy. They were great together and had so many plans. You will always be in my heart and my thoughts. I miss you so much."
Ms Davis, who had a son and daughter, was from Kingstanding in Birmingham.
Mr Jenkins' colleagues at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust paid tribute, with one saying: "You could not have met a more genuine, wonderful man."
The trust also offered its "deepest condolences" to his loved ones.
Confirmation of the couple's identity mean all six victims killed in the crash have now been named.
Three men travelling in the Audi S3, Kasar Jehangir, 25, Mohammed Fasha, 30, and Tauqeer Hussain, 26, died while a 22-year-old was seriously injured.
It is understood the three men who died were thrown from the Audi in the pile-up near the city centre.
Tributes were paid to taxi driver Mr Mohammed whose vehicle was left smashed on its side.
The 33-year-old was described by grieving relatives as a "happy, loving and friendly guy".
He was understood to have been on his final fare of the night before heading home to his wife and family.