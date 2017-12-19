Standardised warning system to spot seriously-ill patients would 'save 2,000 NHS patients a year'

Nearly 2,000 lives could be saved annually if all hospitals adopted the same system for spotting seriously-ill patients, NHS officials have said.

By using a standardised warning system to spot seriously-ill patients, nurses and doctors could move from ward to ward and hospital to hospital and would already know how to use the clinical assessment system.

The National Early Warning Score (News) system, developed by the Royal College of Physicians, sees patients given a score based on various clinical factors including heart rate, temperature, blood pressure and their breathing.

The score determines whether a patient needs care from a nurse, ward doctor or critical care team.

NHS England has ordered every hospital and ambulance service to adopt the system by 2019, but only seven in 10 are currently doing so.

If every organisation used the system then 2,000 lives and 627,000 "bed days" could be saved every year, NHS England has estimated.