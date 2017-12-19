Parents asked for views on new sex education curriculum in schools

Parents are being asked what their children should be taught in school sex and relationship lessons.

A new curriculum is being developed following concerns the current advice is out of date and fails to address issues such as cyber-bullying, sexting and safety online.

The Government said it wants mothers and fathers as well as teachers and young people to give their views on what should be included.

Education Secretary Justine Greening announced earlier this year that sex and relationships education is to be made compulsory in all of England's schools.