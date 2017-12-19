Extra £450 million for police forces to be partly funded by council tax increase

Police forces across England and Wales are to get a £450 million funding boost next year, but the Government has faced criticism after offering a "real-terms cut" in central funding.

All 43 forces are being protected from austerity cuts, with their funding from central Government maintained at the same level as last year.

They will also be able to raise a collective £270 million extra in cash by increasing the precept charge that makes up part of council tax bills.

The increase is expected to add up to £1 a month to the council tax bill for a typical household.

In addition, the dedicated pot for counter-terrorism policing will go up by around £50 million to £757 million, while £130 million extra will be provided for priorities, such as special grants to help cover unexpected costs.

All together, it could see total policing funding rise by up to £450 million to a total of reach £13.1 billion in 2018/19.

But the bulk of that cash boost will be raised directly from taxpayers.