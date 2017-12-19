- ITV Report
Extra £450 million for police forces to be partly funded by council tax increase
Police forces across England and Wales are to get a £450 million funding boost next year, but the Government has faced criticism after offering a "real-terms cut" in central funding.
All 43 forces are being protected from austerity cuts, with their funding from central Government maintained at the same level as last year.
They will also be able to raise a collective £270 million extra in cash by increasing the precept charge that makes up part of council tax bills.
The increase is expected to add up to £1 a month to the council tax bill for a typical household.
In addition, the dedicated pot for counter-terrorism policing will go up by around £50 million to £757 million, while £130 million extra will be provided for priorities, such as special grants to help cover unexpected costs.
All together, it could see total policing funding rise by up to £450 million to a total of reach £13.1 billion in 2018/19.
But the bulk of that cash boost will be raised directly from taxpayers.
Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, said the offer is a "strong settlement that ensures forces have the resources they need to keep us safe".
"Taxpayers will invest more money in forces because the work our officers do to protect us is absolutely vital, and we recognise demand is changing."
However, Labour have accused the Government of pushing the cost of raises onto taxpayers instead of meeting it from central coffers.
Yvette Cooper, the Labour chairwoman of the Home Affairs Committee, pointed out that keeping central funding level amounted to a real-terms cut once inflation is taken into account.
She argued the increase was "really not enough funding for police forces across the country given the immense pressures they face".
The debate over police resources has been played out in public in recent months.
A string of senior policing figures have raised concerns over the capacity to meet challenges including an unprecedented terror threat and rising levels of violence without a funding boost.
But in November, Ms Rudd urged force leaders to focus on cutting crime instead of lobbying for more money.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the Government's approach to police funding "beggars belief".
He added: "Londoners should ignore the Government spin today - this is yet another year of real-terms cuts to the funding the Government provide to the Met."
West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said: "Despite warm words over the last few months, this is once again a disappointing settlement that falls a long way short of what police forces require."
Vernon Coaker, a former policing, crime and security minister for Labour, said it was not good enough as figures pointed to a rise in crime.
He asked Policing Minister Nick Hurd: "Can I ask the minister what universe he is living in?
"We've seen nearly 40% of police stations cut over the last seven years, thousands upon thousands of police officers cut, police community support officers (PCSOs) cut and police staff cut and now we see a rise in violent crime.
"And the statement the minister refuses to acknowledge in his own statement is we propose that police forces get the same cash from the centre as in 2017/18, that's a real-terms cut."
Mr Hurd responded: "The universe I'm living in is the real one where public resources are tight and we have to proceed on an evidence basis. The Labour response is the same old Labour response, which is more money, more money, whoops we ran out of money."