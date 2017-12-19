Second 2 Sisters chicken processing plant may have breached food regulations

A factory inspection for the supermarket giant Tesco shows that a second chicken processing plant in the 2 Sisters Food Group was potentially breaching food regulations designed to protect consumers

Leaked documents show that the supermarket’s audit team gave a “red” warning to the Coupar Angus factory in Scotland after uncovering “major” issues of non-compliance in five different areas.

The report was part of a series of emergency inspections carried out by Tesco after ITV News and the Guardian uncovered problems at the 2 Sisters factory in West Bromwich, Site D, which lead to its temporary closure.

The results raise serious questions about how widespread bad practice was at 2 Sisters poultry operations. The company runs 12 chicken-processing plants and is the UK’s largest supplier of supermarket chicken.

As part of our original undercover investigation at West Bromwich, we filmed several instances of chicken from the factory floor being thrown back onto the production line. We also recorded one instance of staff changing both the slaughter dates and the source codes on crates of meat.

The inspections by Tesco have not found evidence of either practice taking place elsewhere but at least one has revealed significant failures.

The audit at Coupar Angus raised concerns about "traceability" - an essential regulatory requirement, designed to protect the public. Meat processing companies are legally obliged to meticulously record when chicken is slaughtered, where it comes from and where it ends up.