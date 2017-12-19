Weather: dense fog across parts of England and Wales

There is dense fog across parts of England and Wales to start, but for many it will gradually lift through the morning.

However, in some southeastern parts the fog could linger through much of the day. Skies across the UK will cloud over from the northwest, with most places seeing overcast skies by the end of the day, but also milder temperatures.

The odd spot of rain is possible as the cloud thickens, but in western Scotland the rain will turn heavier and more persistent by the evening.

Top temperatures of 11 Celsius (52 F).