Brexit transition period must end by 2021, says EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier

Britain's transition period out of the EU must end by 2021, said the EU's chief Brexit negotiator has said.

Michel Barnier said the "logical end" of British transition period must be Dec 31, 2020 - meaning that it would have less than the two years to prepare for a full exit that was sought by Theresa May.

He also stressed that the UK would be expected to continue abiding by EU rules throughout the transition period - including allowing the free movement of people.

"This cannot be an a la carte transition period, the EU regulatory framework and all EU policies would still apply," he said.

In a tough speech, Mr Barnier warned "we will not be moving backwards" on points laid out in the EU's guidelines for moving forward after leaders agreed sufficient progress had been made on initial issues.

It comes after Brexit Minister David Davis tried to argue that the Phase One deal between the UK and EU was not legally binding.