'Day of reflection' ahead of Catalonia election shows deep divisions between voters in region
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy
The day before any election in Spain is classed as a 'day of reflection', a chance for thought, conversation and debate before votes are cast.
But few elections have been as polarising as the one that will be held in Catalonia on Thursday.
Voters are choosing a new parliament on the orders of Spain's Prime Minister in response to the region's vote for independence in October.
Gemma Burnell is pro-independence and her husband is pro-unity.
"I have friends who are independentistas but have family members who see it in an entirely different way," she said.
She said that some friends are so stressed by the issue that they have had to see the doctor because of it.
Xavier Adem is from a Catalan family who strongly believe in independence but he fears for the sanctity of the vote.
"I've always wanted to be independent," he said. "If the majority of people didn't want that and it was a fair and square election, fine.
"But it's not, the problem is it's a very dirty, underground war that's going on and I think it's very unfair."
Despite the vote being held to elect a regional parliament, voters are using it solely to express their belief in unity or separatism.
With turnout expected to be at 80%, polls are unable to accurately predict the outcome.
By Thursday, there should be a clear indication of the results in this ballot but the consequences for the region may not be as clear cut.