'Day of reflection' ahead of Catalonia election shows deep divisions between voters in region

The day before any election in Spain is classed as a 'day of reflection', a chance for thought, conversation and debate before votes are cast. But few elections have been as polarising as the one that will be held in Catalonia on Thursday. Voters are choosing a new parliament on the orders of Spain's Prime Minister in response to the region's vote for independence in October.

The regional election will express voters views on independence. Credit: ITV News

Gemma Burnell is pro-independence and her husband is pro-unity. "I have friends who are independentistas but have family members who see it in an entirely different way," she said. She said that some friends are so stressed by the issue that they have had to see the doctor because of it.

Gemma Burnell is pro independence and her husband is pro unity. Credit: ITV News

Xavier Adem is from a Catalan family who strongly believe in independence but he fears for the sanctity of the vote. "I've always wanted to be independent," he said. "If the majority of people didn't want that and it was a fair and square election, fine. "But it's not, the problem is it's a very dirty, underground war that's going on and I think it's very unfair."

Xavier Adem questions the integrity of the election. Credit: ITV News