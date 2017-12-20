May and Corbyn clash over the NHS in final PMQs of year

Theresa May labelled Labour "wrong, wrong, wrong" after she was accused by Jeremy Corbyn of putting the NHS "recklessly" at risk.

During the final Prime Minister's Questions of the year, the two leaders continually clashed over health service resources and funding this winter.

Mr Corbyn pointed to A&E pressures and waiting room targets which he said had not been met for 2.5 years.

"Our NHS goes into this winter in crisis," the Labour leader said.

"Nurses and other workers - no pay rise for years, NHS targets not met for years, staff shortages, GP numbers falling.

"The reality is mental health budgets are being cut, social care budgets being cut, public health budgets cut."

"The truth is...our NHS is being recklessly, recklessly, being put at risk by her government," Mr Corbyn added.