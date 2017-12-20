- ITV Report
May and Corbyn clash over the NHS in final PMQs of year
Theresa May labelled Labour "wrong, wrong, wrong" after she was accused by Jeremy Corbyn of putting the NHS "recklessly" at risk.
During the final Prime Minister's Questions of the year, the two leaders continually clashed over health service resources and funding this winter.
Mr Corbyn pointed to A&E pressures and waiting room targets which he said had not been met for 2.5 years.
"Our NHS goes into this winter in crisis," the Labour leader said.
"Nurses and other workers - no pay rise for years, NHS targets not met for years, staff shortages, GP numbers falling.
"The reality is mental health budgets are being cut, social care budgets being cut, public health budgets cut."
"The truth is...our NHS is being recklessly, recklessly, being put at risk by her government," Mr Corbyn added.
The prime minister insisted Mr Corbyn's accusations were "wrong" and unfounded.
"NHS funding has gone up, he's wrong because social care funding as gone up.
She added: "Not that long ago (Mr Corbyn) was saying he would be Prime Minister by Christmas.
"Well, he was wrong. I am, and the Conservatives are in Government."
Earlier in their exchange, Mrs Mays said the NHS has "prepared more extensively for this winter than ever before", citing Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers.
Mrs May also said: "We should be proud of our NHS, we are and we’re going to make it even better."
She also suggested Mr Corbyn look at what the Labour Party are actually delivering for the NHS in Wales before "he comes and complains".
"The standards on A&E in Wales was last met in 2008," she said.
"Now, let me just think, which party is in Government in Wales….Is it the conservatives? No, It’s the Labour party."
NHS Providers, a trade organisation for NHS health workers, have said the health service faces "severe pressure" this winter.
Last month, the Chancellor announced an immediate £350m cash boost in the Budget to help the NHS prepare for the winter months.
It came after the head of NHS England called for the Brexit campaign's pledge leaving the EU would mean more money for the health service to be honoured.