A mild night given the time of year and many of us will stay frost free. Misty low cloud and fog across much of England and Wales bringing poor visibility. Patchy rain into the West Country and Wales will drift into Midlands reaching south-east and East Anglia for tomorrow morning meaning a soggy start. More rain sliding into Northern Ireland and the north-west of England by lunchtime. Elsewhere mostly dry but a little drizzle possible here and there/ A grey gloomy day with low misty cloud and early fog reluctant to budge but it'll remain mild for late December.