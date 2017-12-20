Man jailed for racist attack on Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

The court at Manchester and Salford magistrates court heard that he kicked and shouted racial abuse at the 23-year-old midfielder outside City's training ground in Clayton Lane, Manchester, ahead of the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Karl Anderson, 29, smiled as he was sent down after he pleaded guilty to racially aggravated common assault on Wednesday.

The Manchester City winger said he was "completely shocked" when the attack took place outside the club's training ground.

A man has been jailed for 16 weeks for assaulting and racially abusing England footballer Raheem Sterling.

I didn't think this type of behaviour still happened in this country in this day and age.

Magistrates were told the Manchester United supporter, who has a history of football-related violence, pulled his white van alongside Sterling's car as the midfielder waited to enter the training ground.

CCTV showed both men got out of their vehicles and Anderson walked towards Sterling.

The prosecutor said Anderson, who had been in the vehicle with his partner, started racially abusing Sterling, shouting "you black Scouse c***".

He said Anderson also told the footballer: "I hope your mother and child wake up dead in the morning, you n*****."

Carl Miles, prosecuting, said: "He approaches Mr Sterling and can be seen to be bouncing on the balls of his feet.

"He sets out kicking Mr Sterling to the legs on four occasions."

The court heard Sterling's left hamstring was sore after the attack but he did not suffer serious injury.

Mr Miles said: "He is a professional footballer. His legs are important for his job."

The court heard Anderson had 25 previous convictions for 37 offences, including throwing a flare at a police officer during a football match.

In January, he was one of 12 Manchester United fans handed a football banning order after violent disorder ahead of an FA Cup fixture with Sheffield United.

John Black, defending, said Anderson, of Woodward Street in Ancoats, Manchester, had lost his temper with Sterling after his girlfriend asked him to request an autograph.

The lawyer added: "He apologises through me to Mr Sterling for his actions."

He said the defendant could not explain his behaviour and "bitterly" regretted it.

Magistrates ordered Anderson to pay £100 compensation and £115 victim surcharge.