Labour slams May for 'not calling out' Trump on his anti-Muslim Britain First retweets

Jeremy Corbyn has slammed Theresa May for "not calling out" Donald Trump on retweeting anti-Muslim videos during a phone call with the US president.

The Labour leader made the accusation after a Downing Street summary of the talks failed to mention the controversy which sparked an extraordinary transatlantic spat.

A Number 10 spokesman said the talk included the two countries' differing positions on the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as capital of Israel, but no reference was made to the tweet controversy coming up in the call.

"It has taken Theresa May two weeks to contact Trump over his dangerous decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, yet she seems to have failed to use the opportunity to call him out for retweeting abhorrent Islamophobic material,” a spokesman for Corbyn.

"As Prime Minister, May has a responsibility to stand up against hate and for all communities in our country."

The call was the first time the two leaders had spoken since their public row over Trump's retweets of anti-Muslim videos posted by the far-right Britain First group's deputy leader, Jayda Fransen.

May said at the time Trump was "wrong" to circulate the videos; Trump hit back telling the PM to focus on "destructive radical Islamic terrorism" in the UK, rather than on his social media.

Trump sparked protests across the Middle East by ending decades of US policy towards and announcing Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6.

May said at Prime Minister's Questions that day she intended to speak to Trump about the matter.